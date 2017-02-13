Newbridge's Riverbank Arts Centre to get €1 million funding boost

Newbridge’s Riverbank Arts Centre is to receive €1 million in funding to expand its facilities.

The theatre will be fully refurbished, with new and improved seating and the stage size will be increased. This will allow the Riverbank to expand the range of productions and size of touring groups it can attract to the county council-run arts centre.

The news was welcomed by Kildare South Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon, who said: “This a huge announcement for Newbridge and the entire County with its flagship theatre and arts centre getting an allocation of €1m, one of the largest allocations in the Country out of the total €9m fund. This funding will allow the Riverbank to expand and improve its facilities in Newbridge as phase 1 of a major re-development to improve accessibility for all.”

Venue Director, Linda Geraghty, said: “this is an excellent opportunity for Riverbank Arts Centre to make much needed improvements to the venue facilities, particularly in terms of accessibility. We are very appreciative of the support and acknowledgement received from the Department through this scheme. We look forward to continuing to providing a diverse programme of events and an even better experience for our patrons.”



The venue has seen significant growth in audience figures. In the past 12 months alone, ticket sales have increased over 30%.

The funding announcement was confirmed this morning by the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD this morning.

Some 56 cultural organisations will share a €9 million capital investment pot, with the Riverbank and the Wexford Arts Centre getting the largest amount of €1 million each.