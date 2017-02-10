Special Valentine's blessing for local couple from Kildare bishop

It will be a Valentine’s Day to remember next Tuesday for Kildare woman Carol Dignam and her fiancée Tim Boylan.

The pair will receive a special blessing at the Shrine of St Valentine from the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty.

Carol, who hails from Kilcock, works for Deloitte in Learning and Professional Education and Tim is a restaurant manager in Dun Laoghaire. The couple met in Bundaberg when they were both travelling around Australia and are planning to marry in 2018 in Saint Coca’s Church, Kilcock.

The traditional St Valentine’s Day blessing will coincide with the release of the Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service 2016 figures for sacramental marriage preparation and for marriage and relationship counselling. Bishop Nulty is the president of Accord.

The blessing will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Whitefriar Street Church, which is the last resting place of St Valentine.

The saint, a priest in ancient Rome, is regarded as the patron saint of couples in love, preparing for marriage and of married life. According to tradition, Saint Valentine was martyred on February 14, 250 AD. In 1836 relics that were exhumed from the catacombs of Saint Hippolytus on the Via Tiburtina, near Rome, were identified with Saint Valentine. These relics were placed in a casket, donated by Pope Gregory XVI, and transported to the Whitefriar Street Carmelite Church in Dublin where they continue to be venerated by the faithful to this day.