Newbridge's Linear Park needs to be redeveloped - Power

Fianna Fail councillor Sean Power has called for details of further plans to develop Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge.

Cllr Power said it is a “wonderful attraction”.

A Green Flag was officially launched at the park on September 9 last.

The Green Flag Award is recognised internationally as a mark of excellence in the provision of green public open spaces for the enjoyment of all visitors.

At the September Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, council officials told Cllr Power that “immediate works in the park include the provision of a walkway under the bridge. “Longer term works subject to the availability of budget to do those are the upgrade of the walk to St Conleths College, a small play area at the entrance to the park, upgrade of the entrance to the Park from the Athgarvan Road and a review of signage in the park.”