New Megane is impressive

The all-new Renault Megane is here and if substance follows style then it promises to be very good indeed.

The car I am in this week is the GT Line hatch a car that will appeal to both the family and possibly the fleet buyer. The GT- Line sits higher up the specification ladder and are versions that are a little bit special with an emphasis on a sporty theme which adds to the appeal of the new Megane hatchback.

First Impressions

The style is fresh and contemporary, with bold lines. It is one of the most stylish new hatchbacks on the market, putting arch rivals in the shade on the style stakes. The two-tone 17 inch alloys look good and the sweeping curves of the car look well. Other nice detail design touches are the dramatic front and rear light clusters with LED daytime running lights. All in all the Megane hatch GT-Line looks very well indeed.

Behind The Wheel

The cabin layout is clean and concise, while the materials used feel top class except for the matt finish plastic surround to the centre console. The fit and finish of everything else is beyond reproach and the ergonomics of the design means everything is perfectly placed for ease of use. There are a variety of trims and finishes to suit your particular taste.

The driving position is very good with height adjustment for both the seat and steering wheel allowing one to get the best seating position possible.

Standard equipment on the GT Line hatchback really is comprehensive (too much to list here) but highlights include multiple airbags, ABS, ESP, EBD, ISOFIX, power windows, remote key card entry (just touch the door handle and the car opens automatically), push-button start, auto locking, (walk away it locks itself) Bluetooth, climate control, multi-function steering wheel, figure hugging Sports Seats, the excellent R-Link Multimedia system with 7 inch touchscreen and Tom Tom live services with European navigation mapping, auto wipers, and much more.

There is “mood lighting the colour of which is selectable as is the style of the digitally generated but analogue look instruments. Very Impressive! Accomadation is pretty good all round with adequate head and legroom both front and rear and a decent sized boot with a full size spare wheel.

Performance

The 1.5 110 bhp dci turbo diesel engine is a real revelation. It is a gem. It proves quite lively, refined and very frugal. Performance is good and mid range torque impressive. This lovely engine is mated to a smooth 6-speed gearbox, and over my test period this new GT Line Megane hatch burned just 5.7 litres of diesel per 100km in mixed driving conditions giving it a range of about 800km between refuels. Road tax is just €190.00 per year.

Road Behaviour

The set-up of the new Megane GT Line is pretty good offering a nice balance between comfort and handling. The ride is supple even over poor road surfaces and noise levels are well suppressed. On the motorway it cruises easily at higher speeds and is a refined car in which to travel. The new Megane feels nimble and agile through corners too. Overall then its a very nice car to drive!

Verdict

So here is a car that competes in one of the most competitive segments of the motor industry with rivals such as the legendary VW Golf , Toyota Auris and Opel Astra to name but a few. Is this new Megane up to it? Without a doubt yes! The new Megane is a real cracker. Its high tech, very smart looking, packed full of standard kit, proves practical, frugal and is a pleasant drive.

The impressive new Renault Megane range starts at €19,490 while the Megane GT-Line as tested costs €27,690.