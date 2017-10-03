Gardai renew witness appeal over Newbridge fatal fire in 2009

Gardai have today renewed their appeal to members of the public for information on a fire, which lead to the death of Newbridge man Michael Crowe, which occurred eight years ago tomorrow, in October 2009.

Mr Crowe, then 81, lived at 1646 Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge with his wife Betty, who has since died, and their son Thomas Crowe.

The couple had another son, Sean, who did not live that address.

In the early hours of October 4, 2009, at approximately 2.15am a brick was thrown through the front porch window. Gardai were called, details were given and the household returned to bed once the Gardai had left.

At 6am Thomas Crowe was woken by a loud bang downstairs and quickly realised that the hallway and stairs were on fire. He immediately went to the assistance of his parents.

With the help of neighbours, in particular Robert Whyte, Trevor Pearse and Martin Meade, they were able to get Betty Crowe out through a second front window using a ladder.

Thomas Crowe fell out of the same window due to the intensity of the flames, into the grasp of a neighbour.

Unfortunately Michael Crowe was unable to escape from the fire and died as a result.

Gardai immediately started a murder investigation, and have taken nearly 700 statements, followed hundreds of lines of inquiry and followed up on all and any information garnered.

In a statement today, they emphasised that “this is a live and ongoing investigation and is subject to ongoing review”.

They have today renewed their appeal to members of the public who may have any information which may assist in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice, “in particular anyone who may have been in or around Pairc Mhuire in the early morning of Sunday, October 4, 2009 between 2am and 6am.

They also appeal to anyone, “who may have any information on the identity of the person(s) who carried out this attack or were acting suspiciously or out of the norm, in or around that time, or who knows of someone who may have information as to the identity of the culprit(s).” All information will be treated confidentially.

“Anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant or trivial, to get in contact with us at Newbridge Garda Station on 045-440180 or on the Garda Confidential line @1800 666111 or Crimestoppers at 1800 250025.