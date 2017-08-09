Hughes family puts Curragh's famous Osborne Lodge Stables up for sale or letting

The Hughes family have put the 15-acre Osborne Lodge Stables on the Curragh up for sale or to let, following the decision of Sandra Hughes to cease her racehorse training business.

The Kildare facility was also the base of her father, the late racehorse trainer Dessie Hughes, who passed away in 2014.

Hardy Eustace and Thunder and Roses are just two of the famous names to have come out of the stable under the eye of the father and daughter.

This renowned training stable located at the edge of the Curragh is an impressive training yard with 99 stables and one residence on 15 acres.

The lands surround the property and are of excellent quality.

The property is being offered for sale in one or two lots.

l Lot 1: Training stables with 80 boxes and ancillary buildings. on c. 14.5 acres.

l Lot 2: Modern four bedroom bungalow residence on c. half an acre

l Lot 3: The entire.

The property has a long historic tradition of training horses being the home of many well-known winners including Hardy Eustace, Olart and Our Conor together with two Irish Grand National winners Timbera and Thunder and Roses.

The bungalow residence built approximately 7 years ago is also in excellent condition.

A feature of the property is its location, being immediately adjacent to The Curragh gallops which allows horses be walked directly from the stables to said gallops — a major bonus for any training establishment.

The vendors are prepared to offer this property for sale or to let and the agents have no doubt about it being one of the most attractive Curragh properties to come on the market for sometime past.

Inspection by arrangement with the Sole Agents REA Coonan Maynooth and Celbridge. Tel: 01 6286128 to make an appointment.