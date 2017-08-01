Naas electrical retailer Alo Donegan to close

Donegan’s, the household electrical sales and repair shop which is synonymous with Naas, is to close this week.

Known as Alo Donegan & Sons Ltd., but effectively operated by Ger Donegan with his wife Betty, the shop is situated at New Row (Newbridge Road) and a sale is due to take place this week to clear the remaining stock.

The business has been run by the Donegans along with Bracknagh native Noel Kelly, who has worked there from the outset.

Naas man Anthony Brennan, a technician who has been with the retailer for 24 years, also worked there, enhancing the continuity of service for which Donegan’s was known.

The business was actually founded by Ger’s father Alo Donegan, the record-breaking competitive cyclist.

Ger’s brother Ambrose operates a completely separate business at North Main Street (A and D Donegan).

“The name over the business carries a lot of history and our customers have come from all over the area as well as north Kildare, Wicklow and parts of Dublin.”

Ger added: ” We’re one of the few places outside Dublin where you could have your television, for example, repaired. But time waits for nobody.”

His wife Betty, who worked alongside him for the most of that time, said: “I want to thank all our customer, we’ve been fortunate to have some loyal customers over the years.”

Betty added: We’re reluctant and a little sad to see this day and we’re sad to close the door but our family is grown up with their own lives now.”

Donegan’s is a family business in the old fashioned and genuine sense.

It was launched by Alo Donegan in 1942 in Portarlington and he followed this up with a second shop opening in Portlaoise.