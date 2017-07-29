Wrestling in memory of Paul Behan in Kildare town today

A group of Kildare wrestlers are putting on a fun family afternoon in the CMWS Hall today, Saturday July 29 at 4pm in Kildare town in memory of the former wrestler Paul Behan from Dunmurray.

The group, who are all pros from Kildare town, are also fundraising for The Irish Cancer Society at the request of the Behan family.

According to Danger Dawn, aka Dawn O’Donoghue from The Plains, 'Behanomania' is a wrestling show with local talent who compete all over the country.

Paul was one of the founding members of wrestling in Kildare and was involved in the local wrestling scene until he passed away as a result of an accident.

According to Dawn, all the wrestlers are pros from Kildare town and all friends of Paul.

The local wrestlers beside ‘Danger’ Dawn, are Danny ‘The Beast’ Butler , Justin Shape aka Peter Farrell, and Barry ‘B-Cool’ Malone. Dawn added that there will be a great raffle on the day with local businesses donating prizes as well as WWE wrestling merchandise up for grabs. She also thanked the huge support received from the Behan family Catherine, Ned, Orla, Keith and Rory.

All proceeds will go to the Irish Cancer Society at the request of the Behan family.

The doors open at 3.30pm and the show starts at 4pm.

All welcome to attend and support this worthy cause.