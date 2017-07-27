WATCH: Video captures stunning sunset at Kildare's Pollardstown Fen

It can be said Pollardstown Fen is a hidden gem in Co. Kildare.

Situated on the northern margin of the Curragh, approximately 3km from Newbridge, Pollardstown Fen is an area of alkaline peatland that receives its nutrients from calcium rich spring water.

Photographer Luke Shaw captured this stunning footage of one of Kildare’s ‘best kept secrets’ at sunset.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: