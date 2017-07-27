Kildare's first family hub for emergency accommodation opening tomorrow

Kildare’s first family hub for emergency accommodation will be formally opened in Athy tomorrow.

The Peter Mc Verry Trust and Kildare County Council have created the hub at the priory of the former Dominican Church.

This service will have on site supports, seven individual family units, four kitchens, three laundries, a large garden and children’s play area to ensure that the families are fully facilitated whilst in transition to their new homes.

Kildare County Council took in charge of the Dominican Church in 2016.

To help combat the rising homelessness crisis in Kildare, Kildare County Council then entered into a partnership with Peter McVerry Trust, to develop a family hub in the priory building, to provide emergency accommodation to families.

The service will be officially opened at 10am tomorrow (July 28) by Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy TD and Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Martin Miley.