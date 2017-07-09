Kildare Credit Union sponsors Educate Together jerseys

Kildare town Educate Together National School now has its own set of school jerseys, thanks to some help from the town's Credit Union.

Kildare Credit Union sponsors the school's sports teams.

A competition to design the jersey was won by Eden Lau, from Gary's second class, and they were manufactured by O'Neills.

Gary and Cathy's second class kids wore the jerseys to the Credit Union recently to say thank you.

The youngsters of Kildare Town Educate Together National School at the jersey presentation