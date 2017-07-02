Naas Musical Society honours 'Unsung Hero', announces new shows

Naas Musical Society held its Annual General Meeting recently, with an eager audience awaiting news of the upcoming season’s programme.

A new committee was elected, as follows: President: Val Brennan; Chairperson: Rosemarie O’Dowd; Vice Chair: Trish Gill-O’Grady; Secretary: Tina O’Kelly; Treasurer: Karen Wade; Asst Treasurer: Miriam Fagan; PRO: Claire O’Reilly; Committee Members: Brian Patrick Gallagher, Paul Dicker and Victoria Guthrie.

Once the officialdom was dispensed with, the new Production team was announced to great applause.

It is promising to be a year of ‘girl power’ for the society.

For their annual concert A Celebration of Song, the committee have chosen to keep it in-house in choosing members Claire Regan as Director and Sue Kelly as Choreographer. They also welcome back MD Sarah Lynch, whom the society worked with many moons ago. The concert will move venue this year too, as A Celebration of Song will be held in The Moat Theatre on November 15 and 16.

The announcement of the 2018 production was made with a bit of a difference at this year’s meeting.

The members were asked to check under their seats for letters and they had to guess for themselves, standing in a line with their anagram of letters until they correctly formed the words Curtains The Musical. There was great excitement as it is not performed very often.

The brave committee chose it for its hilarious content and involvement of every one of all ages. It is a murder mystery whodunnit musical complete with a Columbo type of investigator who is very much into shows and show people, bringing with him much hilarity, rousing songs and lively dance numbers!

There will need to be lots of fundraising done to produce the show and lots of ideas were forthcoming, so hopefully they will get the support in the coming season. Watch this space.

The female trio in charge of Curtains will be Musical Director Sarah Lynch, Director Philippa Alford and Choreographer Trisha McDermott who will make her debut with Naas.

The final item of the night was the announcement of the recipient of the Eileen Corcoran Unsung Hero Memorial Trophy. Eileen was one of Naas Musical Society’s stalwart members since their inception; she looked after the men’s wardrobe for many years until she took over managing the front of house team. She was a great woman for a cup of tea so it was very fitting that this year’s winner was a gent who had shared many, many cups of tea with Eileen over the years.

John Dooley, everyone agreed was definitely a deserving recipient of the Unsung Hero award.

“John is always on hand to help out be it back stage or on stage, he boosts morale and brings fun to rehearsals, assembles our concert stage every year and whatever pernickety item is needed for a production, if John hasn’t got it he usually knows a man who does!” said secretary Tina O’Kelly.

“We presented the award to him with rapturous applause and on this happy note the meeting closed,” she added .