Newbridge school launches book of recipes from around the world

St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge has embarked on an exciting new project to bring recipes from all over the world to homes in Kildare.

“As a result of our extremely successful international food day in November last, where our international parents came together and prepared their signature dishes, St Conleth’s Community College is delighted to be launching ‘Recipes from Around the World’ — our new cookbook,” said Mary Maxwell.

READ MORE: Newbridge pupils visit the Dáil on day Enda Kenny quits

The book was launched by Niamh Swail from the Ivy Cookery School in Feighcullen, Rathangan.

Dep Martin Heydon was also present. He was joined by parents, students, teachers, board of management members, parents association members, visiting chefs and guests from the local community.

Guest had the opportunity to sample a selection of signature dishes from the book.

The book is available to buy from the school office, or can be ordered on the school website www.stconlethscc.ie.

Books cost €10 each, or three books for €25.

Principal, Patricia O Brien said; “From sophisticated international cuisine to some Irish staples, it's all here. We do hope that you will enjoy the book. Happy cooking.”

The book was sponsored by the Bank of Ireland in Newbridge.