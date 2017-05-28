Newbridge pupils visit the Dáil on day Enda Kenny quits

The day Enda Kenny announced he was stepping down as Fine Gael leader will be well remembered by the students from St. Conleths Community College, Newbridge.

A group of students were on a visit to the Dail when the news broke. The students had been invited by Dep Fiona O'Loughlin to visit Leinster House when she visited the 2B class earlier in the year.

Wednesday, May 16, also saw the second year also pay a visit to the National Gallery.

The teachers said they had a very interesting day taking in the Seanad Chambers and Leinster House.