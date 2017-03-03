Kildare TD calls for street lighting upgrades to combat attacks

A Kildare TD has asked Kildare County Council to carry out an audit in street lighting in Newbridge and other areas as a weapon in the fight against recent street attacks.

"Kildare County Council have responded positively to this request and already public lighting is to be enhanced at Standhouse Road in Newbridge and also on GreenRoad, Kildare town," said Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin.

"A two pronged approach was required involving the council working with Gardaí to try and reduce the number of attacks that take place in badly lit areas of towns around the county. All residents should feel safe and secure enough to travel and exercise around the streets and roads without fear of attack. The improved lighting in a number of areas will greatly help this."

The estimated cost of providing lighting on the Green Road in Newbridge is €75,000, according to Deputy O’Loughlin.