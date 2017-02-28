Elderly Kildare man woke to find three intruders by his bedside

An elderly man in Castlemitchell in Athy woke up on Tuesday morning, February 22 to find three men standing around his bed demanding money.

The injured party, who is in his early 70s woke up to find the men at the side of his bed.

They were looking for money and had ransacked the house.

They found his wallet and made off with a substantial amount of money.

No weapons were used or threats were made and there was no description of the men given. Gardai made house to

house enquires and the investigation is ongoing.