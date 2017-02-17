Future of Kildare County Show at risk

The future of the Kildare County Show is in doubt.

Organisers say that they need new volunteers with new ideas to ensure the future of the show.

The Kildare County Show society are holding a public meeting to discuss the future of the show next Monday, February 20, in the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy, at 8.30pm.

According to a letter of appeal sent out by Tom Kelly, chairperson of the Society, “Your attendance or representation is critical if the Show is to survive in the town as the number of volunteers has diminished greatly in recent years. We need new people with new ideas to freshen up the show and revitalise it going forward.”

Kildare County Show was revived in 1995 after a long lapse of absence from the town. The last show was held on June 19 at Athy Showgrounds.

“There is great potential to bring the Show back to its glory days but to make that happen we need actual commitment from people to put their shoulder to the wheel,” added Mr Kelly.