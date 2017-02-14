Breaking: Massive €344k drugs seizure at Kildare garda traffic checkpoint

A man and woman are in custody after a huge quantity of controlled drugs and tablets were seized in Kildare yesterday.

Some 6.5kg of MDMA, with an estimated street value of €325,000, and a large quantity of Xanax tablets, with an estimated value of €19,000 (both values pending analysis) were siezed at Curragh Farm, Kildare town, yesterday evening, Monday, February 13.

Gardai from Naas Traffic Corps were conducting an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) checkpoint at Curragh Farm when they stopped a car for having no tax or insurance.

The drugs were discovered after the Gardaí carried out a search of the car.

A man in his late 30s and a woman in her early 30s were arrested today in the Naas area and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station.