Two leading lights in Kildare Road Safety

Kildare County Council’s Road Safety Officer was the recipient of an award by the Road Safety Authority in their annual ‘Leading Lights’ awards ceremony.

Declan Keogh was presented with the ‘Road Safety Officer of the Year’ award by Chairperson of the RSA, Liz O’ Donnell at a special ceremony held at Farmleigh House last Wednesday December 14.

The RSA recognised Declan’s ongoing commitment and achievements in road safety. He was nominated for the award in two parts; ‘The Hot Seat’, where Declan presented four separate seminars to 300 councillors from 31 Local Authorities on all aspects of road safety education and enforcement, and the second part was for the ‘Safer Roads’ exhibition held in Punchestown which he managed and coordinated in April of this year.

James Malone receiving his award from Liz O'Donnell of the RSA

James Malone, a driving instructor with Clane Driving Academy, also took the ‘Approved Driving Instructor — Car’ award at the ceremony.

James has been an ADI training instructor since August 2008 and is responsible for a wide range of training delivered to drivers in the Clane area. James has had a long-standing interest in road safety and a commitment to helping others share the road in a safe and responsible way.