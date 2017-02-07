Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information to a spate of house raids in Newbridge.

A house was ransacked on Monday, January 30 between 12.30pm and 2pm at Kinneagh in the Curragh. Three engagement rings were stolen as well as an eternity ring and a gold crucifix which were all of substantial value.

On the same day a house in Barrettstown in Newbridge was ransacked between 6am and 3.30pm. A side door was forced open and a number of items of jewellery was stolen as well as some cash in what gardai believed may be linked.

On January 1 between 4pm and 5pm a house in Moorefield was ransacked and two items of jewellery stolen.

On the same day four males attempted to enter a house in Cornells Court. The injured party was asleep upstairs and was woken by his dog barking. When he went down stairs he saw for males trying to get in through a window in the sitting room. They all fled on foot.

On January 2 in Riverside Park between 6.40 and 7pm a house was ransacked but nothing was taken.