Anger as NTA not going to fund traffic management plan in Kildare Town

There was anger amongst some Councillors this morning as they were informed there is no money for a traffic management plan in Kildare Town.

At this morning’s Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Councillors were told by Director of Services, Niall Morrissey, that the National Transport Authority (NTA) will not be able fund the plan.

Councillors had been previously told money would be available.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Suzanne Doyle said this is “shocking news”.

She said a mechanism on an embargo on further development in the town needs to be looked at, and the person who made the decision needs to be held accountable.

Fine Gael Cllr Mark Stafford said there was “€100,000 set aside for provision”, and that the NTA might come on board with that.

Indepenent Cllr Joanne Pender said it is “totally unacceptable”.

“All works have been put off because we don’t have a traffic management plan, and to say now we’re not going to get one is unbelievable”.

In response, Director of Services, Niall Morrissey, said: “Nobody is saying a traffic management plan shouldn’t be done, the NTA are just not going to fund it. Go ahead and fund it yourself. We recognise the urgency. We can look at what we can achieve with €100,000”.

Newbridge town is still due to get funding for a town management plan but Mr. Morrissey said there is no date as of yet.

Cllr Mark Lynch said it was “positive for Newbridge”.

