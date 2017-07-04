Kildare family to collect lotto winnings tomorrow

A Co. Kildare family who scooped a massive lotto win last week will collect their winnings tomorrow (July 5).

The identity of the family will be revealed tomorrow at National Lottery headquarters, as the lucky winners collect the tidy sum of €500,000.

The winning ticket for lotto plus 1 was bought at the Centra Store on Market Square in the Curragh Camp last Wednesday (June 28).

