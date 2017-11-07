Man charged with Kildare murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Philip Finnegan at Rahan Wood near Edenderry last year.

Stephen Penrose (34), of no fixed abode, was further remanded in custody at Naas District Court this morning.

The State is alleging that he murdered Philip Finnegan on August 10 2016 by stabbing him multiple times and placing his body in a shallow grave.

A file went to the the Director of Public Prosecution in May.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that Mr Penrose made no reply when the charge was put to him at the courthouse at 10.25 this morning.

The remains of Mr Finnegan were found on September 2, 2016.

Sarah Connolly, BL, made an application for free legal aid and this was granted.

Mr Penrose was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison on Friday, November 10.

Garda Inspector John Costello said he did not believe the Book of Evidence would be ready by this Friday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the charge be tried in the Central Criminal Court.