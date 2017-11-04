Price brothers another step closer to X Factor dream as they secure week three spot

"I told you before, you never let the Irish in, we'll never get rid of them now!", the words of X Factor host Dermot O'Leary following Blessington's Price brothers performance tonight (November 4).

They lit up our screens with their Latino rendition of Sia's hit 'Cheap Thrills', and Sean (18) and Conor (15) aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

The pair, who are students in Naas CBS, have secured a place on week three of Live Shows.

After their performance, Louis Walsh said: "This should not have worked, but it absolutely worked. You're so young, you're so nice, and you're so talented. Simon, I love these guys, I think you're going to go far."

Sharon Osbourne said: "Have you got the whole of Ireland here tonight? Guys, I love you, I love your personalities, every time you perform I get a sense of who you really are. I love the way you are so natural in everything you do. Really, really good."

Nicole Scherzinger said "it was a little bit over-produced" and would have liked it pared-back.

Their mentor, Simon Cowell, said the more people get to know them the more they will like them, and that they haven't nailed the record or "that moment" just yet.

"I think people will warm to you, I really like you, I think you're very professional, very committed, I think the competition needs you."

WATCH TONIGHT'S PERFORMANCE HERE:

The lads will now battle it out in week three next weekend. Make sure to follow them on social media to find out how to vote!

Facebook: Sean and Conor Price

WHILE YOU'RE HERE.. Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with all the latest local news.