Bus Eireann problems hit Clane

A constituent of Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, has told her he got a warning letter for being late as a result to disruption to the bus services in Clane and Prosperous.

Deputy James Lawless said the numbers of Bus Éireann services not turning up without prior warning increases.“Buses are literally not turning up in the morning to collect people. There appears to be an unofficial industrial dispute.”

The Taoiseach told Deputy Lawless “if it is an industrial relations matter, I imagine that would be dealt with in the normal way.”

Deputy Catherine Murphy said that cuts to double decker buses since mid-September were leaving people stranded.

Cllr Paul Ward said that Kilcock has also been hit.

Deputy Murphy said: “One person who contacted me said he got a written warning from his employer for being late, all as a result of the change in the service on his bus route.”