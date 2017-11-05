Newbridge student Stephen Sheerin is rising star on darts scene

Fifteen-year-old Stephen Sheerin has been making a big impression on the darts scene with his dynamic talent.

The third year St Mark's School student from Newbridge is due to compete in the Junior Darts Championship in Bristol this December.

“We are really proud of him,” said mum, Siobhán.

Stephen has been playing darts from a very young age.

“He got a dart board when he was six and he loved it. He then went on to play with his club,” said his mum.

“He comes home from school, does his homework and then he spends between three and four hours practicing every day.”

Stephen is managed by Stephen Greene and Will Bland of Portlaoise Darts Club, which he joined at the age of nine.

In such a short space of time, the Newbridge player has built up quite a reputation.

He is a two-time Youth Masters Champion in Portlaoise as well as claiming the senior championship. A two-time All Ireland Shield Champion, he is an All Ireland medalist and cup semi-finalist, and played in the Winmau World Masters in September in Bridlington.

His family would like to thank his managers, and sponsor, Richie Walsh of 501 Darts for their support.

“His dream is to be a professional darts player,” said his mum.