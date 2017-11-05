Naas dog park location is confirmed for Monread

A dog park has finally been agreed for Naas, which will allow dogs to be exercised off the lead in an enclosed area.

Members of the Naas Municipal District agreed at a recent behind-closed-doors meeting to proceed with the facility close to where the playing pitches are located within Monread Park. The original proposal was for a dog park near the Kerdiff Close and Kerdiff Avenue residentials areas.

However some residents expressed concern about possible noise levels and this prompted a change of location within the park.

The new location agreed by the councillors is away from residential areas. The campaign for a dog park began about four years ago and Kildare County Council initially resisted the idea.

It was sought first by then councillor Emer McDaid and then independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill pressed the council for the facility, pointing out they have been opened at locations in Dublin for €5,000.

The park will have self closing gates at either end in addition to two unleashing areas at both entrances.

There will be two small paths leading to the facility and it will be surrounded by a post and rail fence.