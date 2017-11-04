Pet owner claims animals are being poisoned in Naas

A Naas resident has complained about the poisoning of a number of household pets in the Dublin Road area of Naas.

A local resident told the Leader that cats and dogs, including at least two of his kittens died after ingesting poison. He said the incidents happened in the Dublin Road areas near St Corban’s Place, The Sycamores and Hollywood Park.

The resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said he had lost four kittens since February and others had lost dogs.

“I have reported this to both the gardai and the ISPCC. I’ve lost four kittens since February. When the animals take in this poison they go off their own and die in terrible agony,” he said.

He conceded that no tests had been done on the animals to confirm any cause of death.

“I believe it is someone living in the area who is doing this and the ISPCC have said they will act if they get more detail,” he said.