Piper's Hill College win Naas debating competition

Students from Piper’s Hill College, Naas won the Moloney Solicitors (Naas) Debate League.

PHC and St. Mary’s College contested the final which was held at PHC on Kilcullen Road.

The motions debated included the extent to which free speech is available in Irish society today and whether Britain was right to decide to leave the European Union.

Sponsor Liam Moloney said the standard of debating by all participants was very high.

Pictured above are teachers Celine Phibbs (CBS), Sarah Moore (PHC), Sinead Cleary (St. Mary’s) and Eunice Lavelle. Seated are students Billy Egan (CBS), Sean Gallagher (PHC) and Oniosa Cocoman (St. Mary’s).