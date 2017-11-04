Naas Columbarium wall opens in cemetery for cremated remains

A columbarium wall has been opened at St Corban’s Cemetery in Naas.

The wall is a dedicated structure where cremated remains can be stored and was first mooted some years ago when Naas Town council existed.

Columbarium constructions date back to ancient times and facilitate the storage of cinerary urns which contain a deceased’s cremated remains.

Cremation urns are typically placed into individual spaces or niches which are sealed and may be marked with a memorial plaque. These are generally located outdoors but chapels in graveyard ground may also be used.

The idea of the wall was first mooted by the late Cllr Willie Callaghan and Kildare County Council then sought tenders for the work.

Cllr Deborah Callaghan, his daughter, who has been a councillor since 2015, said she pushed for the wall, helping to move it “from a real need for the town of Naas to the start of building work.”

Cllr Callaghan said the wall is the first of its kind to be provided in County Kildare.

She also welcomed the fact that walls are to be built in cemeteries elsewhere around Co Kildare. She also thanked KCC officials Joe Boland and Liam Dunne.

In Naas the cremated remains are placed behind a plaque in specifically designed urns. The wall will accommodate individual niches and each niche will be able to hold up to two urns. The wall has a black marble finish.

According to KCC some 100 individual spaces have been provided and a fee of €100 per wall unit will be charged to allow for two urns to be placed.

An additional inscription fee of €150 for each deceased person will also be payable.

Similar walls will be provided by KCC in cemeteries in Maynooth, Newbridge , Athy, Rathangan and Celbridge.