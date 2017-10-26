Rathangan €230,000 cannabis haul case sent forward to Kildare Circuit Court

One of two men charged with having €230,000 of cannabis for sale and supply in a Rathangan house has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Naas Circuit Court, starting on November 14.

At Naas District Court today, Thursday, October 26, the court was told that the Book of Evidence had been given to Ronan Bagnall (24), with an address at Newtown, Nurney.

It is alleged that he had cannabis herb at 29 Beechgrove, Rathangan, on May 10 last with a view to selling and supplying it.

Another man, Ian Smith (31), of 29 Beechgrove, Rathangan, was due to appear at Naas District Court today, on the same charge. He did not appear and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

At an earlier hearing, Garda Lisa Boshell, had told the court, that neither men made any reply when the charges were put to them. The men are remanded on continuing bail.

Mr Bagnall was granted free legal aid, a solicitor, one junior counsel and one senior counsel, on account of the seriousness of the charge.