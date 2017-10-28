'Bats and birds will not be affected' by new Newbridge Lidl warehouse

The company behind plans for a massive new distribution centre on the outskirts of Newbridge, has assured Kildare County Council the development won’t pose any threats to wildlife, traffic safety or flooding.

Lidl Ireland GmbH want to develop land near the Pfizer complex and the existing Lidl Distribution Centre at Great Connell.

It wants to construct a new regional distribution centre warehouse, and a road linking the R445 regional road with Great Connell, with an entrance to the proposed centre on the link road.

A decision is now due on November 30.

Kildare County Council had asked for further information on the plans.

Lidl lodged its documents on October 6, where it responded to 31 individual items of concern.

It said it had consulted with Birdwatch Ireland and five swifts nesting boxes and other bird boxes would be set up on the site to ensure the population would be protected.

The company said it has also been in touch with a local resident, who raised concerns on the planning file, to allay his concerns about noise issues.

The response also dealt with technical issues involving surface water drainage.

It said a proposed lighting plan had been approved by a bat ecologist, which showed the development would have a negligible impact on the bats. An Environmental Impact Assessment was also submitted. It said the development would not affect the archaeological site nearby. Lidl also responded to eight issues of concern about the link road.

The council asked Lidl to upgrade the Great Connell roundabout and the distributor road leading to the warehouse. However, Lidl said that land was not in its ownership, however it did agree to make a contribution to the required upgrade works.

Local residents have been campaigning for traffic calming measures for some time now. Council officials met with residents to come up with proposal for the road, but no plan has been formulated while the application is being considered.