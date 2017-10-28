Newbridge and Kildare town design plan delays slammed by local councillor

The delay in developing Town Design Statement for Newbridge and Kildare town has been slammed by Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy (FG).

She said this plan was crucial to the future development of the town and would form the blueprint for its development. Money had been set aside from the Local Property Tax fund to hire an architect from the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) to work on the plans.

Director of Services, Tadhg McDonnell told the October Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting that he had been keeping the councillors up to date.

He reiterated the RIAI would only be able to supply a graduate and the council was hiring its own architect for the housing department, who could also be utilised to develop such a town design statement. He said he would keep the members informed of how things were progressing.