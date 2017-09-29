Newbridge Cottage market is back next week

The Newbridge Cottage Market takes place in Newbridge Town Hall next Saturday October 7, with a special “Reuse Edition” as part of Reuse Month 2017.

“We'll have our usual selection of wonderful local food and craft stalls, as well as some special guests highlighting reuse options for our everyday lives. Among those will be representatives from our local Baby-Wearing Sling Library and Cloth Nappy Library for the new and expectant parents out there,” said the organisers.

All welcome.