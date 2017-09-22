Kurt Cobain, Michael Jackson and Prince memorabilia on display at Newbridge Silverware next week

An exciting new exhibition is launching at Newbridge Silverware next week.

The Kurt Cobain & Gods of Rock and Grunge Exhibition will launch at the Museum of Style Icons on Monday September 25.

Kurt Cobain was an American musician, artist, singer, songwriter, guitarist and poet.

Items on display include the famous 1992 VMA MTV award for best music video, handwritten letters from Kurt Cobain, a cheerleading outfit from his high school which he was pictured in for a Rolling Stone magazine interview and many more items of clothing and memorabilia.

There are also items belonging to Michael Jackson, Prince and Rod Stewart coming to the exhibition, which will run for one month.

Kurt Cobain cheerleading oufit

Michael Jackson Glove

Prince Shirt