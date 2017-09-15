Newbridge fashion show hosted by Miss Kildare in aid of Laura Lynn Children's Hospice

A fashion show is being held in Newbridge tonight, in aid of the LauraLynn children's hospice hosted by Miss Kildare, Rachel Williamson.

The event is being organised by Rachel as part of her build up to being in the Miss Ireland final.

The show begins at 8pm at Sarsfield’s GAA.

Tickets are available at the door, and admission for adults is €10 and children €5.

Rachel will be modelling herself along with some of her friends.

Clothing from various boutiques will be featured including Vogue Boutique, Vanity Fair, Bests Menswear and Penneys.

There will also be a raffle with spot prizes as well as some entertainment.