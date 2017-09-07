Who's for tea? Father Ted actress Mrs Doyle will be in Kildare this weekend

“Sure, didn't the Lord himself pause for a nice cup of tea before giving himself up for the world..”

The famous words of Mrs Doyle, a.k.a Pauline McLynn, who will be boiling the kettle for a visit to the Lilywhite county this weekend.

There’s always time for a nice cup of tea, right?

Pauline will be dropping by the Littlehill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary's Charity Shop, the Moat Mall, Naas this Saturday September 9 from 10am-5pm.

This shop is beside Alice's Restaurant and opposite Blanc Quigley Hair Salon.

Pop in for a cuppa, and support hundreds of rescued animals.

Littlehill Rescue and Sanctuary aims to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home abandoned, abused and neglected dogs, cats and horses.

Ah, go on!