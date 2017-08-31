New Arthritis self help class in Clane

Arthritis Ireland is to run self-management courses in Clane. This course aims to help people living with arthritis, and will commence on 14 September at the Westgrove Hotel.

Classes will run from 7pm to 9.30pm over six weeks and are led by two trained leaders.

The course costs €32, with a discounted rate of €24 for medical card holders. To book a place visit the Arthritis Ireland website, www.arthritisireland.ie, or contact Svetlana on 01 647 0206 or email training@arthritisireland.ie.

Meanwhile, there are a number of exercise activities taking place across the county.

In Newbridge, there will be Beginners Seated Exercise classes for people with arthritis take place in the Daycare Centre every Monday at 11am sharp. Admission €5

In Kilcullen, Beginners Seated Exercise classes take place in Kilcullen Parish Centre every Tuesday at 10.30am sharp. Admission €5

Meanwhile, the same class are also being held in Suncroft Community Centre every Tuesday at 2.30pm sharp. Admission €5

Kildare Town is also hosting similar classes in Kildare Parish Centre every Wednesday at 9.30am sharp. Admission €5.

Swim and Aqua exercise for people with arthritis is being held in the Westgrove Hotel on Wednesdays at 11am and 12noon on Fridays. Admission €5.

The Gables Swimming Pool Aqua exercise class takes place in Newbridge for people with Arthritis on Wednesdays from 2pm to 3pm. Admission €5

In Celbridge, Warm Water pool, Swim & Aqua Classes for people with Arthritis takes place at St Raphael’s Pool, Celbridge Every Wednesday:5pm-6pm. Cost €5 includes instruction and use of warm water pool.

Newbridge Walking Group for People with Arthritis meet at Lumville House Car Park every Tuesday at 10.30am sharp for walk on the Curragh. Contact Johnny at 431399 or Claire at 433803 for further details. Wear comfortable clothing and footwear and bring rainproof gear!

Maynooth Walking Group for People with Arthritis meet on Mondays at 12 noon at Maynooth Community Space (near Post Office) in Tesco Car Park Contact Michael at 0876622740

Athy Walking Group for People with Arthritis meet on Mondays at 2.30 at O Brien’s Emily Square. Phone Anne at0863091786