Cill Dara Foxes play half time minis at the Leinster v Bath friendly in Donnybrook

Cill Dara RFC'S newest team, the Cill Dara Foxes played half time minis at the Leinster v Bath pre-season friendly in Donnybrook last Friday night.

The Foxes are a mixed tag disability team with players ranging in age from 7-16, and have only have been playing together two months.

The Kildare town team played the Seapoint Dragons in a very competitive game. The team got to meet Leo the Lion and some of their Leinster heros including Tadgh Furlong and Josh van der Flier, as well as cheering on Kildare men Joey Carbury, Adam Byrne and Fergus McFadden (who played his mini rugby in Cill Dara).

New members are always welcome and the Foxes train every Saturday at 10am in Cill Dara RFC. For further information about the team please contact Paul McGrath on 0872958643