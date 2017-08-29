Kildare man spreads awareness of dyslexia with stunning Robin Williams portrait

A Co. Kildare man’s portrait of Robin Williams has gone viral.

Pierce Jones, from Sallins, wanted to show that dyslexia does not have to affect your whole life.

Pierce Jones from Sallins

It is well-known that actor Robin Williams struggled with dyslexia himself, and still managed to be extremely successful.

So Pierce decided to pay tribute to that with a charcoal portrait of Mr. Williams.

Pierce’s mother, Frances Ward Jones, recognised his dyslexia from a young age, noticing he had a difficulty with words.

She decided to go to college to be a dyslexia teacher, in order to give her son proper help.

The 22-year-old said:

“I find that dyslexia is a Gift not a burden. It just means we see the world differently than everyone else.

“This is why I chose Robin Williams for my Portrait to tell people my story, this man was a brilliant intelligent person that gave everyone entertainment.

“So people out there never be ashamed of being dyslexic. It's a Gift.”

Pierce has serious self-taught talent, and has drawn a number of portraits of well-known celebrities, including Bob Marley and Ray Charles.