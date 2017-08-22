Newbridge girl hoping to be crowned Miss Ireland

A Newbridge girl will take part in the final of the Miss Ireland competition on September 22.

Rachel Williamson (18), who has just finished studying at the Holy Family school in the town, qualified for the final via the Miss Carlow competition.

The daughter of Dublin natives, Catherine and Joe Williamson, brother Andrew (36), and an aunt into the bargain, Rachel will attend an event in Dublin this Thursday (August 24) to launch the final, which will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport on September 22.

Rachel, who plans to study dance technique, qualified from the semi-final on August 12 last.