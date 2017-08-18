Kildare man arrested after shouting through letterbox at mother

A Kildare man appeared at Naas District Court last Thursday after he had been arrested the night before shouting into his mother’s letterbox.

In reply to Gardai after the charges were read out of him, he said: “That’s heavy shit man.”

Lee Horgan, with an address listed as 32 Claregate Court, Kildare was the subject of a barring order taking out by his mother against him.

And in the early hours of last Thursday, he was shouting into the letterbox of 2 Meadows Court, Kildare in breach of that barring order.

He was being abusive to his mother, Judge Miriam Walsh was told. He also kicked the glass door.

Mr Horgan has a previous conviction for breaching a protection order.

The court heard that the defendant has psychological issues. He is 23 years old and despite being currently unemployed, has a work history. He left school when he was 16 and has since developed addiction issues including cannabis and alcohol.

He was very heavily intoxicated on the night and had no recollection, his barrister Richard Wixted told the court.

“He’s terrified at the prospect of being in court and he’s unstable. I can tell you that from my consultation with him this morning.

“He’s a man who needs stability in his life,” counsel added.

Judge Miriam Walsh sentenced the defendant to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months.