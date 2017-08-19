Naas Musical Society seeks volunteers

Naas Musical Society will host an open evening at the Townhouse Hotel on August 24 at 8pm.

The group was founded in 1995 by Mona Conroy and Mary Fox.

It has since gone on to stage high quality musical productions every year.

NMS is affiliated to the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) and has received more than twenty nominations honouring various aspects of their productions since then.

The group is always looking for people to perform a variety of roles like on stage, back stage, front of house or with the preparation of set paintings or costumes.

Anybody interested in getting involved is asked to come of the open event on Thursday night week to hear about plans for the coming season as well as audition details for the forthcoming production of Curtains.