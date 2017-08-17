Refusal of Newbridge 183 homes appealed

The developer behind plans for a 183 home development in Newbridge has appealed Kildare County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission.

The original plans included 220 houses, a 120-bed nursing home and a creche at Ballymany.

However, the development was changed under further information submitted to the council.

The applicant cut the house number to 183, reduced the size of the nursing home, made revisions to the phasing of the works including the link road and updated the Environmental Impact Statement.

The council refused permission for the development citing concerns about the capacity of the nearby junction to cater for the extra traffic.

The council said, arising from the findings of the archaelogical report submitted as part of further information, an area of archaeological potential had been identified on the western side of the site and the current positioning of the nursing home and link road could impact on that.

Cowlara Ltd wants to build a mixed use development on the site, which is bounded to the north by the Standhouse Road, and the rear of dwellings fronting that road; and the Ballymany Road to the south.

The Keadeen Hotel, gardens of houses at the Elms, and a playing field lie to the east of the site, while farmland is located to the west, of the proposed site.

The original plans allowed for a new distributor road to be built along the western part of the site incorporating a new junction off Standhouse Road.

Cowlara appealed the council’s decision on August 10.

A decision is due on December 13.