Paddy Casey to headline Kilcullen River Festival
Paddy Casey
Popular Dublin singer-songwriter Paddy Casey has been announced as the headline act for the popular Kilcullen River Festival.
The Festival kicks off on Sunday August 27, and runs from 12-7pm.
The ‘Saints and Sinners’ singer will perform at the Market Square from 5.30pm until 7pm.
Paddy will close the show, following local band Barley and Grape Rag.
There are a feast of other activities on the day including bouncing castles, slides, fun run, magician and a reptile zoo.
