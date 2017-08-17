Paddy Casey to headline Kilcullen River Festival

Popular Dublin singer-songwriter Paddy Casey has been announced as the headline act for the popular Kilcullen River Festival.

The Festival kicks off on Sunday August 27, and runs from 12-7pm.

The ‘Saints and Sinners’ singer will perform at the Market Square from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Paddy will close the show, following local band Barley and Grape Rag.

There are a feast of other activities on the day including bouncing castles, slides, fun run, magician and a reptile zoo.