Kildare Musical Society looking for extras for upcoming music video shoot

Lark Musical Society in Kildare Town are looking for extras for an exciting upcoming music video shoot.

The society are looking for clowns, musicians, jugglers, Irish dancers and more.

You must be available on Sunday August 27 from 8am - 6 pm in Kildare Town.

Contact Director Pádraig J Dunne on (086) 0592511 if you’re up for the challenge!

This is not a paid gig, but loads of fun and great experience is guaranteed.