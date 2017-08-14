Nando's Newbridge offering free chicken to Leaving Cert results students on Wednesday

The dreaded week has arrived for thousands of students across Kildare..

Leaving Certificate results are out this Wednesday (August 16) and Nando’s wants to make life a little easier for those getting them.

They are offering a free 1/4 Chicken or Fire-Starter for anyone who arrives in store with their results sheet and ID.

The offer is only valid for August 16.

You have to make a minimum spend of €7 to redeem the offer.