Naas CBS students through to X Factor judges house in LA

Two Blessington brothers have made it through to the judges house of the X Factor.

Sean (17) and Conor (15) Price, who attend Naas CBS, will be jetting off to Simon Cowell’s mansion house in Los Angeles, after getting through audition stages of the popular music competition.

The brothers will be up against five other acts to grab a place on the live show.

The duo regularly busk on Grafton Street, and have a whopping 10,000 followers on Facebook.

Their debut track Déjà vu has surpassed 40,000 hits on YouTube.

WATCH HERE:

Recently released 'Journey':