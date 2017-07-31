'Serious' weekend assault in Athy

Gardaí in Athy are investigating a serious alleged assault that occurred yesterday evening (July 30).

The assault happened on Duke Street, Athy at approximately 8.30pm.

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured and removed to Naas Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

A man (30 years) was arrested close to the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Newbridge Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been on Duke Street, Athy between 8.30pm or any motorists who may have 'Dash Cam' footage from their vehicles, to contact them in Athy Garda Station on 059 - 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.