Vallymount driver pleads guilty to dangerous driving around motorcyclists

A psychiatric report has been ordered on a Vallymount man who appeared at Naas District Court on Thursday, July 20 on charges relating to driving dangerously near motorcyclists.

Philip O’Reilly, 69, with an address listed as Garryknock, Valleymount, faces a number of motoring charges relating to events on November 23, 2016 at the Glendalough Road, and July 26 and 27 at Garryknock.

These include two charges of Dangerous Driving as well as driving with no license or insurance.

Judge Desmond Zaidan heard evidence that Mr O’Reilly would drive dangerously when near motorbikes, braking and swerving erratically.

Judge Zaidan was told that despite the distressing nature of the incidents for the motorcyclists involved, there were no injuries.

When approached by Gardai and arrested, he was assessed by a doctor to determine if he should be detained under the Mental Health Act.

On the day of his arrest, the doctor declined to commit him, but the following day, he was committed.

Representing him, Tony Hanahoe explained that his client’s problem is that he goes off his medication, but that in every other way he is a decent man.

Mr O’Reilly is a bachelor farmer.

The matter was adjourned to November 16 next although Judge Zaidan disqualified him from driving from last Thursday for two years.